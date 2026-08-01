Maui Surf Forecast for August 02, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:00 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will stay below seasonal averages as consecutive small south to southwest medium period swells impact the shorelines through the middle of next week. East facing shores will remain rough and choppy through tonight due to a combination of strong trade winds and a small, medium period easterly swell generated from Tropical Storm Genevieve that will linger into early next week. By early next week as trade winds gradually weaken, surf will also decline slightly. Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period except for areas exposed to the easterly trade wrap.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com