Maui Surf Forecast for August 02, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 04:24 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 11:00 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 04:25 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 04:42 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will stay below seasonal averages as consecutive small south to southwest medium period swells impact the shorelines through the middle of next week. East facing shores will remain rough and choppy through tonight due to a combination of strong trade winds and a small, medium period easterly swell generated from Tropical Storm Genevieve that will linger into early next week. By early next week as trade winds gradually weaken, surf will also decline slightly. Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period except for areas exposed to the easterly trade wrap.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

WEST SIDE

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD