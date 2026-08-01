Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 02, 2026

August 1, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 04:24 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 11:00 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 04:25 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:05 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 04:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:00 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will stay below seasonal averages as consecutive small south to southwest medium period swells impact the shorelines through the middle of next week. East facing shores will remain rough and choppy through tonight due to a combination of strong trade winds and a small, medium period easterly swell generated from Tropical Storm Genevieve that will linger into early next week. By early next week as trade winds gradually weaken, surf will also decline slightly. Surf along north facing shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period except for areas exposed to the easterly trade wrap. 




NORTH SHORE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE



    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
   
  

   
  
   
  
  
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
  Top-Rated Maui Restaurants  
    
South
Maui
Kihei • Wailea • Makena
Central
Maui
Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea
North Shore
& Upcountry
Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula
West
Maui
Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu