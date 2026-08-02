Workshop helps Maui nonprofits access $130 million in Green Fee funds

Gov. Josh Green speaks on the “green fee” during a press conference this year. (Courtesy of the Office of the Governor)

Maui nonprofits will learn how to secure state Green Fee funding during a Wailuku workshop on Aug. 13. The $130 million program helps local organizations protect island resources and survive severe weather.

The Care for ʻĀina Now Coalition, Hawaiʻi Green Growth and Hawaiʻi Public Policy Advocates are organizing the event. The training runs from 1 to 5 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center at 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku.

State lawmakers established the dedicated funding source following the 2026 legislative session. State agencies will distribute the money through contracts and requests for proposals.

Eligible projects include those that protect Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural resources, strengthen climate resilience, mitigate hazards and advance sustainable tourism.

Government requests for proposals carry strict procurement rules, reporting structures and financial-management responsibilities. The workshop aims to ensure administrative barriers do not prevent community organizations from accessing the money, organizers said.

The Wailuku session moves past general overviews to practical application. Participants will evaluate their project concepts against Green Fee priorities and receive peer feedback.

Organizers will provide guidance on:

Finding applicable requests for proposals and navigating state compliance requirements.

Preparing competitive proposals and managing reimbursable contracts.

Building county-level networks to support joint proposals.

The workshop targets executive directors, grants managers and environmental organizations with limited experience pursuing government contracts. Organizers encourage attendees to bring at least one project concept that aligns with climate resilience or sustainable tourism.

Workshop dates and locations remain subject to change. Interested groups can find eligibility requirements and updates at the Hawaiʻi Green Growth website.