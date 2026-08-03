Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2026

August 3, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 04:57 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 11:58 PM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 06:32 AM HST.




Low 1.1 feet 11:27 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 05:07 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:01 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Background south swell will maintain surf below seasonal averages for the south shores through much of the the week. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive by Saturday, followed by a series of south swells next week, which should produce surf heights at or above seasonal averages. East facing shores will remain rough and choppy with steady decreasing trends. Small, medium period easterly swell generated from former Tropical Cyclone Genevieve will linger over the next few days. 




NORTH SHORE


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SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE



    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com


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