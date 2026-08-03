Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 04:57 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 11:58 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 06:32 AM HST. Low 1.1 feet 11:27 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 05:07 PM HST. Sunrise 6:01 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Background south swell will maintain surf below seasonal averages for the south shores through much of the the week. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive by Saturday, followed by a series of south swells next week, which should produce surf heights at or above seasonal averages. East facing shores will remain rough and choppy with steady decreasing trends. Small, medium period easterly swell generated from former Tropical Cyclone Genevieve will linger over the next few days.

NORTH SHORE

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SOUTH SHORE

WEST SIDE

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

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