Maui Surf Forecast for August 04, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:01 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Background south swell will maintain surf below seasonal averages for the south shores through much of the the week. A small, long period south swell is expected to arrive by Saturday, followed by a series of south swells next week, which should produce surf heights at or above seasonal averages. East facing shores will remain rough and choppy with steady decreasing trends. Small, medium period easterly swell generated from former Tropical Cyclone Genevieve will linger over the next few days.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com