Maui Weather Forecast for August 03, 2026





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 86. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 78. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 87. Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 87. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

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Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 88. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 57 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

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Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 70 to 75. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 53 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

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Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 57 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 82 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

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ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 69 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows 62 to 77. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 70 to 89. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trade winds will taper off through much of this week as remnants of Tropical Cyclone Genevieve linger between the high and Hawaii. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, with some enhancement possible for the western half Tuesday through Thursday due to an upper trough setting up to the west.

Discussion

Satellite and radar imagery shows showers and low clouds moving on the trades. Most of the showers are impacting windward and mauka locations. Wind speeds will decline to gentle to moderate through much of the week as remnants of former Tropical Cyclone Genevieve linger between Hawaii and the high pressure system. It is not expected to impact Hawaii aside from the decrease in wind speeds.

Model guidance continues to show an upper level trough near the western end of the state Tuesday through Thursday, which may provide some enhancement of incoming trade wind clouds and showers. This feature will move north away from the area on Friday. Models are hinting at some incoming tropical moisture along a trough connected to the ITCZ. Trades will push this area of moisture across Big Island and Maui.

Aviation

Generally VFR with weaker trade winds. Occasional MVFR ceilings and visibilities within more organized showers focused over windward and upslope mauka exposures. No AIRMETs currently in effect and none expected this period.

Marine

A ridge of high pressure north of the state will continue to weaken over the next several days as a front passes far north of the state. Trade wind speeds will weaken in response, lasting through Thursday. Trade winds should restrengthen by the end of the week as high pressure builds far north of the state. The Small Craft Advisory was cancelled this morning.

Surf along south facing shores will stay below seasonal averages with mainly background energy throughout most of this week. The next small, long period south swell will arrive by Saturday with a slight bump in south shore surf heights through Sunday. A series of south swells are expected the following week (week of Aug 9th), which should produce surf heights at or above seasonal averages.

East facing shores will remain rough and choppy with steady decreasing trends as the trade winds ease through much of the week. Small, medium period easterly swell generated from former Tropical Cyclone Genevieve will linger over the next few days.

Surf along north facing and west shores will remain flat to tiny through the forecast period except for areas exposed to the easterly trade wrap.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

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