Congressional candidate arrested again, this time following a confrontation at a South Maui beach

A 40-year-old Kīhei man identified as Congressional candidate Kirill Basin, was placed under arrest again, this time for a terroristic threatening incident reported on Saturday at a South Maui beach.

This latest incident reportedly occurred at 2:33 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Keawakapu Beach fronting 2980 S. Kīhei Road at Beach.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began after Basin was approached by a 61-year-old man who asked him to lower the volume of music described as “loud and inappropriate.”

Basin allegedly threatened the victim, then confronted the victim’s wife, making statements that implied he possessed a firearm and would shoot her, according to department reports.

A bystander intervened, resulting in a brief physical altercation during which Basin allegedly armed himself with a knife and threatened multiple individuals before discarding the weapon into the ocean, according to police. The knife was recovered by the bystander and turned over to responding officers.

A video of the altercation was widely viewed on social media via Instagram @hhhnewz and @mailemalia369.

Basin was arrested for two counts of first degree terroristic threatening, with bail set at $1,000,000.

He is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Second Circuit court on Maui this afternoon.

This follows a May 29, 2026 incident in which Basin allegedly entered a county building off of Main Street in Wailuku while brandishing a firearm and engaged in a verbal altercation with county employees.