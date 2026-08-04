Council Member Kauanoe Batangan addresses constituents and union members, thanking them for their support in his bid for election to Maui County Council. PC: courtesy

With a platform focused on building a more affordable, vibrant Maui Nui for working families, Maui County Council Member Kauanoe Batangan has earned numerous endorsements from prominent labor unions. Batangan was appointed to fill the remaining term of the late Council Member Tasha Kama. He represents Kahului on the Maui County Council in a race that includes voters countywide.

“As someone whose family has been a part of unionized labor on Maui for generations, I am profoundly grateful for the support of our working people. I would not be here today if it weren’t for fair wages, benefits, and positive working conditions that local unions supported for my family, friends and neighbors,” said Batangan.

“Advocating for the hardworking people of Maui County is not something I take lightly – I will continue to work tirelessly to expand affordable housing, reduce the cost of living, and strengthen community services to uplift everyone from our keiki to our kūpuna,” he said.

Batangan has support from a diverse range of unions of Maui County, showing his ability to bridge divides, listen with humility, and put people first, according to his campaign. His endorsements include:

Carpet, Linoleum, and Soft Tile Union Local 1926

Drywall Tapers, Finishers and Allied Workers Local Union 1944

Glaziers, Architectural Metal and Glass Workers Union Local 1889

Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association (HFFA) Local 1463

Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters

Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA)

Hawaiʻi State American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1186

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1260

International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 142

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) District 50

Painters Union Local 1791

Plumbers & Fitters Union Local 675

State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO)

United Public Workers (UPW) Hawaiʻi

Registered voters in Maui County can vote for all nine Maui County Council seats in the at-large race, including the Kahului residency district.

For more information, visit www.KauanoeBatangan.com.

Candidates in the race for the Kahului Council seat are: Kauanoe Batangan (incumbent), Jason Ababan and Carol Lee Kamekona.