A screengrab shows the Hoʻokumu Hou website. PC: Maui County

More homeowners rebuilding from the 2023 Maui Wildfires may now qualify for assistance through the County of Maui’s Hoʻokumu Hou program after updated federal income limits expanded eligibility for the program. To ensure eligible homeowners have time to apply, the County Office of Recovery has extended the application deadline through Dec. 31, 2026.

Also, the County Office of Recovery will hold an open house on Aug. 20 in Kahului to help homeowners understand the updated eligibility requirements and learn what to expect during the rebuilding process.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development updates Area Median Income (AMI) annually to reflect changes in local economic conditions. Effective May 2026, Maui County’s base AMI increased from $110,000 to $121,400.

As a result, income eligibility limits for Hoʻokumu Hou’s Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction and Reimbursement Programs have increased for households of all sizes (shown in graph below). Homeowners impacted by the 2023 wildfires who previously exceeded the program’s income limits may now qualify and are encouraged to check or revisit eligibility.

The County Office of Recovery will host a free “Meet Our General Contractor” Open House on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kākoʻo Maui Relief & Aid Services Center, Maui Mall, 153 E. Kamehameha Ave., Suite 101, in Kahului. The event will provide homeowners with the opportunity to view sample home designs, 3D models, renderings and floorplans and talk directly with the program team about what to expect during the rebuilding process. Staff will also be available to answer questions about program eligibility, application requirements and next steps.

This will be the second “Meet Our General Contractor” event hosted by the Office of Recovery. Residents from 33 households attended the first event last month in Lahaina, where homeowners connected with program staff and explored home design options available through the program.

The Hoʻokumu Hou Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction Program provides eligible homeowners with up to $1.2 million to rebuild their primary residence destroyed in the 2023 Maui Wildfires.

The Hoʻokumu Hou Single-Family Homeowner Reimbursement Program provides up to $400,000 to eligible homeowners who lost their primary residence to the 2023 Maui wildfires, and who have already rebuilt their homes.

Both programs are available to households earning up to 140% of the Area Median Income.

The County of Maui’s Hoʻokumu Hou program encompasses all of the County’s recovery programs funded by the $1.6 billion in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds allocated by HUD for the 2023 Maui wildfires.

For more information about Hoʻokumu Hou, eligibility requirements and the Meet Our General Contractor Open House, visit hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov or visit the Office of Recovery Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway.

Household Size Previous Eligibility Limit (2025) New Eligibility Limit (2026) 1 person $132,000 $145,040 2 people $150,780 $165,760 3 people $169,560 $186,480 4 people $188,340 $207,200 5 people $203,490 $223,860 6 people $218,540 $240,380 7 people $233,640 $257,040 8 people $248,780 $273,560

Resource: County Office of Recovery chart with new eligibility limits