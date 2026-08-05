Man allegedly violates an Order for Protection and barricades himself

On Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at approximately 8:08 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Hoowaiwai Loop in Wailuku regarding a 36-year-old Wailuku man who had allegedly violated an Order for Protection and barricaded himself inside.

As a safety precaution, a nearby elementary school initiated its safety protocol, and neighboring residences were temporarily evacuated.

The department’s Special Response Team (SRT) and K-9 Unit were deployed to assist in safely resolving the incident. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the male was taken into custody without incident.

The male was arrested for one count of Violation of an Order for Protection and transported to the Wailuku Police Station for processing. No injuries were reported.

Bail was set at $20,000.00 Additional charges may be applicable as the investigation continues.

The Maui Police Department appreciates the cooperation and patience of the surrounding community while officers worked to safely resolve this matter. The investigation remains ongoing.