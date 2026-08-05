West Side Rotary Clubs gather school supplies and funds for students in need

Members and friends of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise—Ann Neizman, Skeeter Stebbins and Jordan Ratterman—gathered school supplies and funds for King Kamehameha III School on Aug. 1. PC: Lahaina Sunrise

Two West Maui Rotary Clubs collaboratively organized school supply drives over the weekend to support children in need. Over the course of two days, they successfully collected 12 bags and boxes of school supplies and raised more than $1,500 in donations.

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise organized a supply collection for students at King Kamehameha III School on Saturday, Aug. 1. The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset held a similar drive for Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena and Hāna School students on Sunday, Aug. 2. The collected supplies and funds are scheduled to be distributed to the respective schools upon resumption of classes.

Past President Leah Harbottle of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunrise and Danielle Singler display supplies earmarked for King Kamehameha III School. PC: Lahaina Sunrise

The Rotary clubs expressed their gratitude to the Lahaina Cannery Mall and CBRE Property Management Pacific Southwest for their support in allowing the clubs to set up collection tables at the mall entrance next to Longs.

Members of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset—Deborah Moore, Doug Moore and Heidi Dollinger—gathered school supplies and funds for students at Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena and Hāna Schools. PC: Lahaina Sunrise

These school supply drives are examples of community service projects organized by the Rotary Clubs of West Maui. Rotary is an organization made up of local businesses, professionals, and civic leaders.

For further details about these Rotary clubs, contact Rotary Maui Island Resource Chair Joanne Laird at mamalrd01@gmail.com.