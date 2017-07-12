Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Moist tropical air overspreading the islands, along with a weak disturbance, could block trade winds over the next couple of days. That means muggy conditions and enhanced showers for the next couple of days. Drier and more stable weather is forecast late Thursday and into the weekend.

Today

ADVERTISEMENT

We expect east winds around 5 to 15 mph with local sea breezes developing and humid conditions. High temperatures are forecast from 84° to 89°. Partly sunny skies with scattered morning showers for windward areas and scattered afternoon/evening showers in lee spots.

UV index at 12 (“extreme” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and scattered showers for leeward spots but clearing as the night goes on and the land breeze kicks in. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be east around 5 to 15 mph.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***