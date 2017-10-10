Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are no weather alerts posted at this time.

Looking Ahead

Today we continue to transition to more typical trade winds and trade wind weather with showers focusing over windward and mauka posts. In addition to that, a weak disturbance high in the atmosphere is forecast to develop near the islands starting Tuesday. This could cause a slight increase in windward and mauka showers. Deep tropical moisture is expected to spread up from the southeast over the islands by the middle of the week with humid conditions and a wet trade wind weather pattern starting Thursday. The trades are also expected to be much stronger this weekend.

Today

We expect northeast winds around 15 mph today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Temperatures up to 84° to 89°.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be out of the northeast around 15 mph.

