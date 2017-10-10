AD
Winds Shifting out of the Northeast Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 10, 2017, 1:59 AM HST (Updated October 9, 2017, 4:04 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

There are  no weather alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Today we continue to transition to more typical trade winds and trade wind weather with showers focusing over windward and mauka posts. In addition to that, a weak disturbance high in the atmosphere is forecast to develop near the islands starting Tuesday. This could cause a slight increase in windward and mauka showers. Deep tropical moisture is expected to spread up from the southeast over the islands by the middle of the week with humid conditions and a wet trade wind weather pattern starting Thursday. The trades are also expected to be much stronger this weekend.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 15 mph today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are forecast with scattered windward showers. Temperatures up to 84° to 89°.

    UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be out of the northeast around 15 mph.

     

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

