Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday.

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Friday for east facing shores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gale Warning: Through 6 p.m. Friday.

Wind Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Friday for Lāna’i & Kaho’olawe

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Strong and gusty trades are expected to begin trending down on Friday. Winds are expected to decrease through the weekend, with light winds expected Sunday and Monday. Clouds and showers are forecast to remain focused over windward and mauka areas through the weekend, with the trades carrying some showers to leeward areas through Friday night.

Today

We expect northeast winds around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 84° to 89°.

UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be out of the east around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***