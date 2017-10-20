AD
Wind Related Advisories Extended Yet Again

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · October 20, 2017, 1:34 AM HST (Updated October 20, 2017, 9:05 AM) · 0 Comments
Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Friday.

High Surf Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Friday for east facing shores.

Gale Warning: Through 6 p.m. Friday.

Wind Advisory: Until 6 p.m. Friday for Lāna’i & Kaho’olawe

    Looking Ahead

    Strong and gusty trades are expected to begin trending down on Friday. Winds are expected to decrease through the weekend, with light winds expected Sunday and Monday. Clouds and showers are forecast to remain focused over windward and mauka areas through the weekend, with the trades carrying some showers to leeward areas through Friday night.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts. Partly sunny skies are forecast with scattered windward and mauka showers. Lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 84° to 89°.

    UV index at 9 (“very high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 72° to 77°. Winds are expected to be out of the east around 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts.

     

