District 12 of the Democratic Party of Maui will host a presentation to discuss Medicare on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Pukalani Pool Multipurpose Room.

The presentation will be led by AARP speaker and veterans advocate, Bill Staton.

Medicare provides retiree health care for most Americans. Organization leaders explain: “We pay into it our entire working lives so that it will be there when we retire but it can sometimes be challenging for people who are used to employer sponsored health care plans to understand.”

Staton’s presentation will include an overview of the different parts of Medicare, what is covered and the costs, an overview of the different types of Medicare plans, and resources and tools on where to go for more information.

The event is free and open to the pubic regardless of party membership. The event is part of a monthly speaker series hosted by District 12. Meeting will take place on the second Wednesday of each month at the same time and location. Speakers will discuss a variety of issues of interest to the community.

Anyone wishing to attend future meetings and find out details as they become finalized should follow District 12 on Facebook. Additional information is available by contacting Arianna Feinberg, D12 Chair at (808) 280-0988.