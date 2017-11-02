State Representative Kaniela Saito Ing of Maui will join “Resistance” groups in sending a message to President Donald Trump by holding a sign that reads “Aloha means goodbye” during the President’s visit to Oʻahu on Friday, Nov. 3.

Rep. Ing said he will be holding the sign at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol at 4 p.m. as President Trump visits various Oʻahu sites before embarking on a trip to Asia.

Rep. Ing explained:

“Aloha is a Hawaiian value rooted in the idea of love for one another, that we are all connected. While I believe in welcoming everyone to our islands, we need to draw the line at wanna-be dictators who tell whole groups of people they are not welcome in our society. Welcoming him here undermines the values we hold dear. We are the most diverse state in the nation, and just a few days ago, Trump literally said, ‘Diversity sounds like a good thing, but it is not a good thing.’ So yes, ‘aloha’ means ‘hello,’ but it also means ‘goodbye.’”

Rep. Ing explained that Trump’s policy is “personal” to him and many others in Hawaiʻi, saying:

“My grandfather was a Japanese-American WWII veteran who fought overseas for our country, despite facing discrimination back home. This administration evidently supports the idea of internment camps, in 2017, people.

Also, like so many others, my father unexpectedly passed away when I was twelve, so we relied on community and progressive government programs to survive. If Trump and his GOP had their way 20 years ago, I would not be here today, let alone have gotten through school.”

Rep. Ing will also be marching and speaking at the Nov. 4 “The Nightmare Must Go!” protest starting at Ala Moana Beach Park at 10 a.m.