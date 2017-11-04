Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: For northeast winds up to 25 knots with 30 knot gusts through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are forecast to become locally breezy this weekend bringing increased windward showers Saturday night before a drier, cooler weather pattern moves into the state Sunday. A quiet weather pattern is expected next week, with moderate trade winds delivering passing showers to windward areas.

Today & Sunday

We expect trade winds around 15 to 20 mph. Mostly sunny skies are forecast today with scattered windward showers. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°. On Sunday, just isolated windward showers with east winds up to 25 mph.

UV index at 8 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Low temperatures from 71° to 76°. Winds are expected to be trades around 15 to 20 mph. Sunday, just isolated showers and east winds up to 25 mph.

