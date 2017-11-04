AD
ADVERTISEMENT

WNW Still Showing, Trade Swell Increases for Weekend

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 4, 2017, 1:54 AM HST (Updated November 3, 2017, 11:30 PM) · 0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: For northeast winds up to 25 knots with 30 knot gusts through 6 p.m. Sunday.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    +
    SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

     

    Maui Surf Forecast

    ADVERTISEMENT

    North: Northwest swell is chest/head high with the best breaks running a bit bigger in the afternoon.

    West: Spots catching the west-northwest wrap could get up to chest/head high. Spots open to the southwest are up to about knee/waist high.

    South: Surf heights are knee/waist high today.

    A long-period west-northwest swell is expected to continue filling in and hold into the weekend before fading into next week.

    Surf heights along east facing shores will start to increase Friday into the weekend as the trades return and strengthen. A northeast swell is also in the mix for Monday. The two combined could bring advisory level surf Monday / Tuesday.

    Along south facing shores small waves are forecast through the weekend with mainly small background long-period energy expected. A long-period south swell is expected to fill in Wednesday.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Print

    Share this Article

    You Might Also Like

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments