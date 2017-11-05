State Representative Kaniela Saito Ing of Maui will hold a press conference on Monday to officially announce his 2018 candidacy for higher office. He has not indicated what office that will be, but the announcement will be made in Honolulu.

Rep. Ing is millennial, father, and third-term state representative who currently serves as Majority Policy Leader.

Ing graduated from Kamehameha Schools and served as Student Body President at UH Mānoa. He served as at-large neighborhood board member in Liliha and worked in various roles in Hawaiʻi’s private and non-profit sectors before winning State office as an underdog in 2012 at age 23.

Ing’s father graduated from Kaimuiki High School and waited tables as an ILWU union member. His mother attended Honolulu Community College and was a shoe clerk at the old Kahala Liberty House.

Rep. Ing was among the few elected officials to publicly endorse Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Presidential Primary Election. He later campaigned for Hillary Clinton in the general election.

Rep. Ing has been actively involved in the anti-Trump “resistance” movement in Hawaiʻi, and has developed a political profile that includes fighting for progressive issues like same-day voter registration, marriage equality, and curtailing the influence of money in politics.

In making the announcement, Rep. Ing touted his record on women’s health, LGBTQ equality and criminal justice reform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Ing will be announcing his “island values” progressive platform that includes equal pay for women, single-payer healthcare-for-all, tuition-free college, universal basic income, criminal justice reform, 100% renewable energy nationwide, and putting an end to big money corruption in politics.



“Standing up to Trump is important, but it’s not enough,” said Rep. Ing.

“Leaders must stand up to big-money corruption everywhere and offer a positive vision to win the world we want to see. Hawaiʻi’s cost-of-living is out of control and local families are being squeezed out of their neighborhoods by outside investors,” said Rep. Ing.

He continued saying, “People tell me that they feel like the system is leaving them behind. We can’t keep letting the same establishment elites handpick our leaders and expect things to change. We need a new way forward for our children to have a shot at success right here in Hawaiʻi. I am running a grassroots campaign to put people before profits, keep Hawaiʻi Hawaiʻi, and offer a new generation of progressive leadership,” he said.