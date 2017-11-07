Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Posted through 6 p.m. Tuesday for 6 to 8 foot surf on east-facing shores. You can expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights head high to overhead with the best breaks running up to a couple feet overhead.

West: Most breaks below waist high, some spots will pick up wrap out of the northeast.

South: Surf heights expected below waist high today. Breaks open to the northeast wrap could get bigger.

Our current northeast swell is still bringing advisory level surf and is forecast to peak into Tuesday morning and ease through the rest of the week. Another north-northeast swell is expected to fill in through the day Thursday, peak Friday and fade into the weekend. This swell could be at advisory levels for north shores and warning levels for east shores. Will keep an eye on it.

A long-period south swell is expected to fill in Tuesday, peak Wednesday (below advisory levels) and ease through the rest of the work week.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

