High Surf Advisory: Posted through 6 p.m. Tuesday for 6 to 8 foot surf on east-facing shores. You can expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Looking Ahead

Trade winds are expected to keep blowing over the islands through the first part of next week. Drier and more stable conditions are forecasted through the week but windward and mauka showers are still expected. Showers could become more active starting early next week.

Today

We expect east winds around 15 mph with higher gusts. Partly sunny with scattered morning windward showers and isolated afternoon showers. Mostly sunny for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 75°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 mph.

