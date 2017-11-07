AD
Winds Expected 20 mph or More Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 7, 2017, 1:24 AM HST (Updated November 6, 2017, 11:28 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

High Surf Advisory: Posted through 6 p.m. Tuesday for 6 to 8 foot surf on east-facing shores. You can expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    Trade winds are expected to keep blowing over the islands through the first part of next week. Drier and more stable conditions are forecasted through the week but windward and mauka showers are still expected. Showers could become more active starting early next week.

    Today 

    We expect east winds around 15 mph with higher gusts. Partly sunny with scattered morning windward showers and isolated afternoon showers. Mostly sunny for leeward spots. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 75°. Winds are expected to be east around 15 mph.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

