A 66-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a head-on traffic accident on the Honoapiʻilani Highway on Monday afternoon.

The man, who was a rear seat passenger in a gray 2011 Scion, has since been identified as Manuel R. Rivera.

Police say the accident occurred at approximately 2:58 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, on the Honoapiʻilani Highway (30) near mile-marker 8 in Māʻalaea.

According to police reports, the collision occurred as a white 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck traveling north-bound on Honoapiʻilani Highway, veered off the roadway onto the mauka side shoulder and collided into the guardrail. The Toyota pickup truck then returned to the roadway, crossed left of center, colliding head-on into a gray 2011 Scion XB multi-purpose vehicle traveling south-bound on Honoapiʻilani Highway. The Toyota pickup then launched over the makai side guardrail and plummeted approximately 60 feet down the side of a cliff.

Three people were transported to the hospital including:

The operator of the Toyota pickup, a 34 year old Lahaina man, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition. Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The operator of the Scion, a 39 year old Kahului woman, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in fair condition. Police say the woman was wearing her seatbelt at the time.

The rear passenger of the Scion, a 66 year old Kahului man, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition where he later died. Police say the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The man, who was a rear passenger of the Scion, has since been identified as Manuel R. Rivera, 66, of Kahului.

The roadway was closed while police investigated and reopened at around 5:35 p.m.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was Maui County’s 16th traffic fatality for 2017, and is the second fatality in as many days on Maui. The other involved a Kīhei woman who suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle collision on Wailea Alanui Drive on Sunday evening.