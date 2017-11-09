Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Thursday for 15 to 25 knot winds with gusts up to 30 knots.

Looking Ahead

Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast through the middle of next week. Windward and mauka showers are forecasted mainly in the morning and overnight hours. Showers could become more active over the weekend and into next week as a disturbance makes conditions unstable.

Today

We expect east winds around 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Partly sunny skies with a chance of windward showers and lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°.

UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 20 mph.

