Stable Conditions Expected Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 9, 2017, 1:57 AM HST (Updated November 8, 2017, 11:06 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Thursday for 15 to 25 knot winds with gusts up to 30 knots.

    Looking Ahead

    Moderate to breezy trade winds are forecast through the middle of next week. Windward and mauka showers are forecasted mainly in the morning and overnight hours. Showers could become more active over the weekend and into next week as a disturbance makes conditions unstable.

    Today 

    We expect east winds around 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Partly sunny skies with a chance of windward showers and lots of leeward sunshine. Temperatures up to 82° to 87°.

    UV index at 7 (“high” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Partly cloudy skies with scattered windward showers. Low temperatures from 70° to 75°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 10 to 20 mph.

     

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

