The historic circumnavigation of Hōkūleʻa and crewmembers from the Polynesian Voyaging Society continue to be celebrated throughout Hawaiʻi, with canoes set to visit the communities of Hāna, Kaunakakai and Waiʻanae on the islands of Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu respectively during the remaining months of 2017.

The Mahalo, Hawaiʻi sail brings Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia back home to all of Hawaiʻi, in recognition and celebration of the contributions families, employers, and communities made to help take Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia across the world’s ocean.

“As we sailed Hōkūleʻa far from home, our home communities continued the efforts that fueled and inspired the Worldwide Voyage, “ said Nainoa Thompson, PVS President and Pwo navigator. “Not only did they give us the best of their communities to sail on the deck of our canoes, they also continued the work to bring Hawaiʻi to the global forefront of educational transformation, environmental stewardship and cultural revitalization. We need to share, celebrate, elevate and mahalo their successes – this is what the Mahalo Hawaiʻi, Sail is about.”

Mahalo, Hawaiʻi Sail Schedule (Subject to change)

Sail to Honor Makahiki (November 13-16, 2017)

As Makaliʻi – the constellation Pleides – rises, Hōkūleʻa and her crew will depart from Marine Education & Training Center in a sail to welcome Makahiki, the season and celebration of ancestral connections, peace, abundance, renewal, and cultural restoration. Short stops during transit between Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Maui are planned in support of the development and training of young voyaging leadership from each island. Public outreach and engagement for these islands is planned for the months following.

Hāna, Maui (November 17-18, 2017)

Hōkūleʻa and crew will set sail for Hāna to join in celebrating Hāna’s 9th annual Limu Festival. The celebration kicks off Friday, Nov. 17 at Helene Hall at 5:30 p.m. with the “E Walaʻau Kākou – Talk Story” session featuring speakers from the Kanakaʻole Foundation, Maui Nui Makai Network, Promise to Pae ʻĀina and the Worldwide Voyage. The event continues Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. in Hāna Bay with family-friendly festivities that highlight the importance of limu (seaweed) in marine ecosystem health and Hawaiian culture and diet. Other engagements such as school visits are planned.

Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi (November 20-28, 2017)

The voyage will continue on to Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi during the final week of November, where crewmembers will visit with hundreds of students at port and in schools, for hands-on voyage and mālama honua-inspired activities. Crewmembers also plan to volunteer with local cultural and environmental organizations and participate in several panel discussions (open to the public) throughout the week. More information will be posted in the coming weeks.

Pokaʻi Bay, Waiʻanae (December 2017)

The Mahalo Hawaiʻi, Sail continues on to Pokaʻi Bay, Waiʻanae in December. Crewmembers and community volunteers are coordinating school visits, community outreach events, and other engagements that will be open to the public. Event details will be shared in the next few weeks.

PVS has plans to continue the Mahalo Hawaiʻi, Sail to additional communities into 2018 . Please be advised that sail schedules are dependent on weather and other factors and can change on an hourly basis. The public is encouraged to check hokulea.com and Facebook for updates as PVS leads up to each leg of the Mahalo Hawaiʻi, Sail.