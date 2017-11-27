AD
Flood Watch, Heavy Rain Possible Today

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 27, 2017, 1:00 AM HST (Updated November 26, 2017, 11:04 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Chris Archer

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

Wind Advisory: Northeast winds up to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph through early Monday morning.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Monday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 14 feet.

Gale Warning: Posted through Monday at 6 a.m.

Marine Weather Statement: A north swell is peaking today. This swell could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above. 

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    Looking Ahead

    The trades will ease very slowly this week, but breezy conditions are expected to continue. Moisture combined with a weakening disturbance is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to Maui and the Big Island over the next couple of days. An even stronger disturbance is expected to develop near the state late this week, possibly bringing stormy weather to all islands.

     

    Today 

    We expect northeast winds increasing to about 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and possibly heavy rainfall. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

    UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

     

    Tonight 

    Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in windward spots and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

     

    Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

    ***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

