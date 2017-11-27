Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

Wind Advisory: Northeast winds up to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph through early Monday morning.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Monday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 14 feet.

Gale Warning: Posted through Monday at 6 a.m.

Marine Weather Statement: A north swell is peaking today. This swell could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

The trades will ease very slowly this week, but breezy conditions are expected to continue. Moisture combined with a weakening disturbance is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to Maui and the Big Island over the next couple of days. An even stronger disturbance is expected to develop near the state late this week, possibly bringing stormy weather to all islands.

Today

We expect northeast winds increasing to about 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast with windward showers likely and possibly heavy rainfall. Temperatures up to 79° to 84°.

UV index at 3 (“moderate” exposure level)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with showers likely in windward spots and isolated leeward showers. Low temperatures from 69° to 74°. Winds are expected to be northeast around 15 to 30 mph with higher gusts.

Our Maui Now Weather homepage always includes daily: Sunrise | Sunset | Moonrise | Moonset | Moon Phase | Live Weather Cams | 5-day Forecast | Current Temperature & Conditions

***Click here for your marine outlook and surf report.***