Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

Wind Advisory: Northeast winds up to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph through early Monday morning.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Monday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 14 feet.

Gale Warning: Posted through Monday at 6 a.m.

Marine Weather Statement: A north swell is peaking today. This swell could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

Maui Surf Forecast

North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead in the morning for many spots. Double overhead or more on the sets at the best breaks.

West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high or less today. Spots catching the northerly wrap will be bigger depending on the exposure to the swell.

South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high or less today.

Our current north swell is forecast to peak Monday at advisory levels. A series of northerly swells are forecast to move through the state over the next week.

Another northwest swell and north swell are forecast to fill in Tuesday possibly bringing advisory level surf Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A large reinforcement is forecast for Thursday.

Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.

**Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**