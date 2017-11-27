AD
Today’s Surf Report: High Winds & Elevated Surf

Meteorologist Malika Dudley · November 27, 2017, 1:36 AM HST (Updated November 26, 2017, 11:06 PM) · 0 Comments
Image: Asa Ellison

Alerts (as of 1:00 a.m.)

Flash Flood Watch: Maui and the Big Island through Tuesday afternoon. The highest chance of flooding will be over windward and interior areas.

Wind Advisory: Northeast winds up to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph through early Monday morning.

High Surf Advisory: North and east facing shores of Molokai and Maui through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Small Craft Advisory: Through 6 p.m. Monday for east winds up to 30 knots and seas from 8 to 14 feet.

Gale Warning: Posted through Monday at 6 a.m.

Marine Weather Statement: A north swell is peaking today. This swell could produce surges in north facing harbors like Kahului and could produce large breaking waves near channel and harbor entrances. Mariners are asked to exercise extreme caution.

Check our breaking news section for any urgent weather alerts or updates to the weather alerts listed above.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Maui Surf Forecast

    North: Wave heights are expected to be overhead in the morning for many spots. Double overhead or more on the sets at the best breaks.

    West: Wave heights are expected to be knee/waist high or less today. Spots catching the northerly wrap will be bigger depending on the exposure to the swell.

    South: Surf heights expected around knee/waist high or less today.

    Our current north swell is forecast to peak Monday at advisory levels. A series of northerly swells are forecast to move through the state over the next week.

    Another northwest swell and north swell are forecast to fill in Tuesday possibly bringing advisory level surf Tuesday night and Wednesday.

    A large reinforcement is forecast for Thursday.

    Keep in mind, surf heights are measured on the face of the wave from trough to crest. Heights vary from beach to beach, and at the same beach, from break to break.  

    **Click here for your detailed Maui County weather report.**

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Meteorologist Malika Dudley
    Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

    Read Full Bio

