Let it Snow! Small Flurries at Haleakalā

Wendy Osher · December 21, 2017, 8:28 AM HST (Updated December 21, 2017, 8:52 AM) · 0 Comments
Snow on Haleakalā, Maui. 12.21.17. PC: Craig Foreman

Haleakalā, Maui has reports of extremely light, intermittent snow this morning, but not enough to stick around for long.

We received a few images and video from those on scene and confirmed with Polly Angelakis, Chief of Interpretation & Education at Haleakalā National Park that there were reports of a few light flurries.

Based on what she had been told, Angelakis said not much has been sticking to the ground.

Winter weather is not unheard of on the summit of Haleakalā. In fact, there was a double dose of it in March of 2015 when it snowed twice in one week.
Frosty conditions were also reported atop the summit last month.  Frost is moisture from humid air that settles on the ground or on plants and freezes into ice.

The National Weather Service had not issued a winter weather advisory for the summit of Haleakalā overnight. Past reports indicate that in general, at least an inch of snow in the forecast is required before the organization would post a Winter Weather Advisory.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

