Let it Snow! Small Flurries at Haleakalā

Haleakalā, Maui has reports of extremely light, intermittent snow this morning, but not enough to stick around for long.

We received a few images and video from those on scene and confirmed with Polly Angelakis, Chief of Interpretation & Education at Haleakalā National Park that there were reports of a few light flurries.

Based on what she had been told, Angelakis said not much has been sticking to the ground.

Frosty conditions were also reported atop the summit last month. Frost is moisture from humid air that settles on the ground or on plants and freezes into ice.