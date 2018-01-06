The Maui Humane Society has announced their pets of the week for persons interested in adopting a new pet.

Cammie is a 7-year-old Terrier, Pit Bull/mix and Master is an 8-year-old mixed breed who both had trouble adjusting to kennel life until they met each other. MHS says they have never connected with any other dog (or human) the way that the two dogs have with each other which is why they are hoping to find a home that can adopt them together.

MHS says Cammie and Master’s favorite things to do (besides being together) are running in the grass, playing in the water in the kiddie pool and covering each other with kisses. The dogs are staff and volunteer favorites and have stolen the hearts of everyone who has met them.

Interested adopters can stop by the Maui Humane Society on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. to see the two play with each other in the front play yard.

MHS says visitors are also welcome to meet them anytime during normal business hours which are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Cammie and Master are considered “senior” pets, therefore they qualify for MHS’ Super Senior Saturday adoption pricing which means customers can name their price on the adoption fee on Saturday.

For more information about Cammie and Master, or any other adoptable pet, click here or call (808) 877-3680 ext. 3.