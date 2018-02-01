*Note: Developing story. Check back for updates which will be posted as they happen.

The defense rested its case on Wednesday after three days of testimony in a trial for a woman accused of 2nd degree murder in the May 29, 2016 death of her twin sister.

Closing arguments are set for this afternoon with a ruling expected as early as today in the jury waived bench trial which is presided over by Judge Peter Cahill.

Alexandria Duval (also known as Allison Dadow) was involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of her twin sister Anastasia Duval (also known as Ann Dadow) in the remote Puʻuiki area of East Maui, in which a vehicle plunged 100-200 feet off a cliff from the Hāna Highway. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In Wednesday’s proceedings, the defense called a single witness, Wayne Slagle, a man qualified by the court as an expert in engineering and accident reconstruction. In his testimony, Slagle said there was “a lot of jerking” of the steering wheel that he said was consistent with trying to keep the vehicle on the road.

That is different from testimony presented by Maui police who pointed to data obtained in a crash recorder in maintaining there was a hard acceleration and hard left turn as the vehicle struck a berm and went off the cliff.

When Judge Cahill asked if she would like to testify or not testify, Duval responded on Wednesday saying, “I wish to not testify.”

Duval’s attorney Birney Bervar has described the case as a “tragic accident, not murder” and said there is ample reasonable doubt. He also said testimony would show that there was “violent passenger interference.”

State Deputy Prosecutor Emlyn Higa has suggested that the crash was intentional as evidenced by three factors: no breaking, a hard acceleration and a hard left turn prior to impact. In opening statements earlier this week, he said that the attention of an eyewitness was “drawn to the SUV by the roar of the engine,” and that the witness “watched the SUV accelerate down the road” and “suddenly jerk to the left.”

The case drew widespread media attention with many news organizations sifting up information on the twin’s past as Yoga instructors on the mainland. Evidence presented at a preliminary hearing, failed to support a finding of probable cause and Duval was released in June of 2016, but arrested five months later on the strength of a warrant issued in connection with a grand jury indictment.