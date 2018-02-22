Hawaiʻi hotels began 2018 with a strong showing statewide, reporting average revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $241 (+5.4%) in January, according to the Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report released today by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

Maui County hotels led the state in both total RevPAR at $345 and the rate of RevPAR growth (+15.3%) in January, driven by the rise in average daily rate to $434 (+13.5%) and a slight increase in occupancy to 79.5% (+1.2 percentage points).

Wailea topped the state’s resort regions in overall performance, with RevPAR soaring to $572 (+23.5% or $109), and ADR also jumping to $662 (+21.7% or $118) in January. Occupancy also rose to 86.3% (+1.2 percentage points), the state’s highest regional occupancy.

Additionally, the Lahaina-Kāʻanapali-Kapalua resort area reported growth in RevPAR to $284 (+10.6%) and ADR to $356 (+8.5%) in January, with occupancy also increasing to 79.7% (+1.5 percentage points).

“We anticipated January would be a good month for Hawaiʻi’s hotels statewide given the additional airlift coming into the state,” said Jennifer Chun, HTA director of tourism research. “Maui County’s results, particularly the Wailea region, were phenomenal in January. Additionally, the growth in RevPAR and ADR for the other neighbor islands helped to elevate the overall averages statewide.”

Statewide average daily rates grew to $295 (+4.9%) in January, while occupancy was similar at 81.7% (+0.4 percentage points) compared to a year ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxury Class and Midscale and Economy Class properties led the state in RevPAR growth in January. Luxury Class hotels grew RevPAR to $475 (+11.5%), with growth in ADR to $612 (+11.8%) offsetting flat occupancy of 77.6% (-0.2 percentage points).

Midscale and Economy Class hotels saw RevPAR grow to $147 (+17.4), supported by strong increases in both ADR to $174 (+7.5%) and occupancy of 84.6% (+7.1 percentage points).

Oʻahu hotel properties reported declines in RevPAR to $199 (-2.2%) and ADR to $239 (-2.5%) in January, while occupancy remained stable at 83.1%.

January proved to be a soft month for Waikiki hotel properties with RevPAR of $198 (-2.9%), ADR of $236 (-2.5%), and occupancy of 84.0% (-0.4 percentage points) at lower levels than a year ago.

HTA’s Tourism Research Division issued the report’s findings utilizing data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

For January 2018, the survey included 166 properties representing 48,783 rooms, or 90.2% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including full service, limited service, and condominium hotels.