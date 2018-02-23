Maui will be getting a new bowling alley as Island Bowling is set to open at the Outlets of Maui in Lahaina next week.

The grand opening is slated for Thursday, March 1, 2018.

The facility will feature three adult bowling lanes, a special lane reserved just for children and the latest in video games as well. The center’s newest venue will also host special themed events along with guest entertainers.

Island Bowling will be located at Unit B-7 at the Outlets of Maui off of Front Street.

Island Bowling will be open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

