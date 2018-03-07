The Lahaina Whale and Ocean Arts Festival will take place Saturday, March 10 through Sunday, March 11, 2018, at the Banyan Tree Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event will feature artists who will display their best marine-themed art for sale, while musicians and hula troupes entertain. There will also be a keiki ocean art contest and a four-foot whale for keiki to paint.

The festival will consist of marine research groups with naturalists on-hand who will talk story and offer visitors and residents opportunities to learn about whales and marine life. Each whale and ocean group will also have information available and merchandise for sale.

All artwork will be on display Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. with prizes provided by local merchants. The artist deadline is March 9. Click here to fill out an application.

The festival will open on Friday, March 9, at the Second Friday Town Party event, which theme is “A Whale of a Good Time.” At Second Friday, there will be whale-themed art and local food vendors, along with live entertainment by Maui Jam, Arlie-Avery Asiu and the Maui Music Mission from 5 to 9 p.m. at Campbell Park.