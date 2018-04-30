A one-mile portion of the Pīpīwai Trail in east Maui will close for helicopter operations on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in support of a trail boardwalk replacement project.

The closure affects the last mile of the Pīpīwai trail, and will occur from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In the case of poor weather conditions, operations will be moved to the backup date of Thursday, May 3, 2018. The trail is located in the Kīpahulu District of Haleakalā National Park.

Visitors can walk the first mile of the two-mile trail to the footbridge below the Bamboo Forest. Visitors not be able to access the Bamboo Forest or the viewpoint for Waimoku falls during the closure.

Hikers will still be able to access Makahiku Falls, located a half mile from the Pīpīwai Trailhead. Hikers will also be able to access the entire half-mile Kūloa Point loop trail near the Pools of ʻOheʻo.

The pools, however, remain closed due to safety concerns from landslides.