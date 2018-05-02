A 33-year-old man from Kīhei, Maui sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Wednesday morning on North Kīhei Road.

The accident was reported at 10:33 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, on North Kīhei Road, about two miles south of the Honoapiʻilani Highway.

Maui police say the collision occurred as a white 1990 Ford Ranger pickup truck, parked facing south on the makai side shoulder of North Kīhei Road, made a u-turn onto the roadway causing a garbage truck travelling south on North Kīhei Road to broad-side the pickup truck.

The Kīhei man who was operating the pickup truck, was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The operator and passenger of the garbage truck were both wearing their seatbelts and were not injured in the crash.

North Kīhei Road was closed to traffic for about four hours while police conducted an investigation.

The involvement of speed, drugs and alcohol are still pending as the investigation is on-going.