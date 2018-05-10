AD
Massive Tsunami: Truth or Fiction? Our Expert Weighs In

May 10, 2018, 4:22 PM HST · Updated May 10, 4:22 PM
Meteorologist Malika Dudley · 0 Comments
A viral video has been circulating the internet claiming a tsunami of biblical proportions is possible. We spoke to tsunami expert, Dr. Dudley to filter out truth from fiction and assess what the actual risk is.

“I have my concerns… I think the odds at any moment are that it’s not going to happen, but it has happened in the past and it will happen again.”

Dr. Dudley answers these questions:

  • Could a volcanic explosion trigger a land slide & tsunami?
  • How possible is it the Hilina Slump could “break off”?
  • If a landslide occurs and triggers a tsunami, what is the travel time to the other islands?
  • When evacuating a tsunami zone, how high and how far inland is safe?
  • Are you worried?

You can also check out our tsunami series for Tsunami Awareness Month:

How to Prepare For a Tsunami, Nature’s Warning Signs

Tsunami Awareness Month: The Information You Need

Meteorologist Malika Dudley
Malika was born and raised in Hilo. She began her career in news at KGMB9 in 2007. As a part of their weather team, Malika was nominated for two Emmy Awards and won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Journalism Award for her reporting on Hawaii’s tsunami damage in 2011.

Read Full Bio

