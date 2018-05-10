Massive Tsunami: Truth or Fiction? Our Expert Weighs InMay 10, 2018, 4:22 PM HST · Updated May 10, 4:22 PM Meteorologist Malika Dudley · 0 Comments
A viral video has been circulating the internet claiming a tsunami of biblical proportions is possible. We spoke to tsunami expert, Dr. Dudley to filter out truth from fiction and assess what the actual risk is.
“I have my concerns… I think the odds at any moment are that it’s not going to happen, but it has happened in the past and it will happen again.”
Dr. Dudley answers these questions:
- Could a volcanic explosion trigger a land slide & tsunami?
- How possible is it the Hilina Slump could “break off”?
- If a landslide occurs and triggers a tsunami, what is the travel time to the other islands?
- When evacuating a tsunami zone, how high and how far inland is safe?
- Are you worried?
