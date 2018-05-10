A viral video has been circulating the internet claiming a tsunami of biblical proportions is possible. We spoke to tsunami expert, Dr. Dudley to filter out truth from fiction and assess what the actual risk is.

“I have my concerns… I think the odds at any moment are that it’s not going to happen, but it has happened in the past and it will happen again.”

Dr. Dudley answers these questions:

Could a volcanic explosion trigger a land slide & tsunami?

How possible is it the Hilina Slump could “break off”?

If a landslide occurs and triggers a tsunami, what is the travel time to the other islands?

When evacuating a tsunami zone, how high and how far inland is safe?

Are you worried?

