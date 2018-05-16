Second Summit Quake in Three Hours, No Tsunami ExpectedMay 16, 2018, 11:54 AM HST · Updated May 16, 12:10 PM Wendy Osher · 0 Comments
There is no tsunami threat following a second light earthquake at the summit region of the Kīlauea Volcano in three hours.
The latest earthquake was a 3.5 (downgraded from a preliminary 4.0) magnitude, and occurred at 11:31 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The first occurred about three hours earlier at 8:31 a.m., and was measured at a 4.4 (preliminary 4.2) magnitude.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected from either tremor.
According to the USGS, the latest quake was centered:
2 miles SSW of Volcano, HI;
9 miles WSW of Fern Forest, HI;
11 miles SW of Mountain View, HI;
22 miles SSW of Hilo, HI; and
212 miles SE of Honolulu, HI.