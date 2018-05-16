There is no tsunami threat following a second light earthquake at the summit region of the Kīlauea Volcano in three hours.

The latest earthquake was a 3.5 (downgraded from a preliminary 4.0) magnitude, and occurred at 11:31 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The first occurred about three hours earlier at 8:31 a.m., and was measured at a 4.4 (preliminary 4.2) magnitude.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected from either tremor.

According to the USGS, the latest quake was centered:

2 miles SSW of Volcano, HI;

9 miles WSW of Fern Forest, HI;

11 miles SW of Mountain View, HI;

22 miles SSW of Hilo, HI; and

212 miles SE of Honolulu, HI.