AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Second Summit Quake in Three Hours, No Tsunami Expected

May 16, 2018, 11:54 AM HST · Updated May 16, 12:10 PM
Wendy Osher · 0 Comments
×

Maui Now graphic. USGS/ Google map

There is no tsunami threat following a second light earthquake at the summit region of the Kīlauea Volcano in three hours.

The latest earthquake was a 3.5 (downgraded from a preliminary 4.0) magnitude, and occurred at 11:31 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. The first occurred about three hours earlier at 8:31 a.m., and was measured at a 4.4 (preliminary 4.2) magnitude.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that no tsunami is expected from either tremor.

According to the USGS, the latest quake was centered:

2 miles SSW of Volcano, HI;
9 miles WSW of Fern Forest, HI;
11 miles SW of Mountain View, HI;
22 miles SSW of Hilo, HI; and
212 miles SE of Honolulu, HI.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 15 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.

View Full Bio

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments