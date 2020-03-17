Event organizers announced today that the Reggae in the Valley music festival, which was scheduled for April 4, is now being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are hoping to schedule another event date for early summer 2020.

Tickets bought for the original concert date will be honored for the later date.

“We, the Producers, have been closely monitoring COVID-19 and how it has affected our event, local artists, fans, and the surrounding communities,” organizers wrote in an announcement.

“We are all on a roller coaster ride navigating through uncharted territory, yet we remain hopeful as we make plans to provide you with an incredible Reggae in The Valley experience filled with amazing live music, good vibes and all of your favorite friends!”

A new date has not been announced yet.

