June 09, 2020 Weather Forecast
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 9 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Looking Ahead
