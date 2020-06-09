There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the morning.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

