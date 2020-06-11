Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi today announced it is easing visitor restrictions, that will now allow each admitted patient to have one visitor per day.Patients undergoing outpatient surgery at Kaiser Moanalua will be allowed one companion who may remain only in the dedicated waiting area provided.

Under the guidelines, all visitors and caregivers must wear a mask while in the facility and limit their movement to a direct path to and from their loved one’s destinations. They must also sanitize their hands before entering patient care areas.

For outpatient clinics, only one essential caregiver may accompany a patient. Examples of this could include the parent of a minor or person assisting a loved one who has cognitive or physical disabilities, or language needs requiring assistance.

All visitors to Kaiser Permanente facilities in Hawaiʻi will have their temperature checked as they enter the building. Anyone with cough, fever, or any other symptoms of illness will not be allowed to visit patients.

“It’s been difficult for patients and families separated by the COVID-19 safety precautions,” said Linda Puu, RN, vice president of Quality, Safety and Care Experience at Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi. “We’re pleased to be able to allow families to see their loved ones again, and we know that they will want to help us keep everyone safe by following our new visitor guidelines.”

Hospital visiting hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and children under the age of 14 are not allowed in the hospital.