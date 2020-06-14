A total of 1,948 people arrived in Hawaiʻi aboard 23 trans-Pacific flights on Saturday–696 of them returning residents and 457 visitors. Here on Maui, 119 people arrived from out-of-state on two flights, including 46 returning residents, 42 visitors, 13 individuals planning to relocate, 12 crew members and six individuals in transit to another location.

During this same time last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in Hawaiʻi daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26th for all passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi from out of state. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1st to include interisland travelers.

This table above shows the number of people who arrived by air from out of state yesterday and does not include interisland travel. The data was collected from the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation’s Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.

The following table shows what the Oʻahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one.