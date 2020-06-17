The National Park Service is following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, as it continues to increase recreational access and services.

Beginning Saturday, June 20, 2020 the Summit District of Haleakalā National Park will reopen for sunrise viewing through the sunrise reservation system on Recreation.gov.

In addition:

Starting at 7 a.m. HST on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Sunrise reservations are available on Recreation.gov up to 7 days in advance.

The cost for a sunrise viewing reservation is $1.00 per vehicle. The reservation fee is not part of the entrance fee. Entrance fees will be collected upon entry to the park. Visitors with National Park Passes, should bring their pass and ID ready to present at the gate for entry.

Sunrise reservations can only be obtained online through Recreation.gov and must be made prior to visiting the park. For questions about reservations, call the recreation.gov hotline at 1-877-444-6777. Visitors without a sunrise reservation will not be admitted to the park and no reservations will be issued at the entrance station.

Sunrise reservations allow access to the Summit District from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and can only be used for the day specified on the reservation itself.

All sunrise reservation holders are encouraged to practice social distancing and spread out among the four popular viewpoints for sunrise viewing: Pu`u Ula ula (or Red Hill Summit) at 10,023 feet,Haleakalā Visitor Center overlook areas at 9,740 feet, Kalahaku Overlook at 9,324 feet; and Leleiwi Overlook at 8,840 feet. Leleiwi Overlook is accessed via a 10-minute hike from its parking lot. The Red Hill Observatory and Haleakalā Visitor Center buildings remain closed.

Beginning Saturday, June 20, 2020, the park will resume collection of park entrance fees. Holders of Hawaiʻi Tri-Park Annual Passes with expiration dates from March 20, 2020 to June 30, 2020 will get an extension on their passes until August 31, 2020. Hawaiʻi Tri-Park Annual Passes allow one year of unlimited entry to Haleakalā National Park, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and Puʻuhonua ʻO Hōnaunau National Historical Park. Entry to all other parks in Hawaiʻi is free.

The following areas open in Haleakalā National Park are accessible daily from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm:

The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park from the park entrance to the summit at 10,023 ft. elevation.

Headquarters Visitor Center public restrooms at 7,000 feet (the visitor center building remains closed)

Haleakalā Visitor Center public restrooms at 9,740 feet (the visitor center building remains closed)

Hosmer Grove Trail

Hosmer Grove Picnic Shelter

Supply Trail from Hosmer Grove to Halemauˈu Trail junction (Halemauˈu trail remains closed)

from Hosmer Grove to Halemauˈu Trail junction (Halemauˈu trail remains closed) Leleiwi Overlook Trail

Pā Ka‘oao (White Hill) Trail

Kalahaku Overlook

In following CDC, and state and local public health guidance, all other areas in the park, including the Kīpahulu District, all Crater hiking trails, and campgrounds remain closed. All commercial permits continue to be suspended.Visitors should prepare for a self-guided experience in the park by visiting the park website at www.nps.gov/hale . The NPS recommends departing the open areas within the Summit District no later than 3:30 pm to allow adequate drive time to the park entrances before gates close promptly at 5:00 pm. Visitors exploring the areas open in the Summit District should plan to be self-sufficient; it is recommended to bring a face mask, hand sanitizer, warm layers of clothing for changing weather conditions, and enough food and water for the duration of a visit to the park. While areas are accessible for the public to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. Park users should follow local health orders from the Governor of Hawai‘i and Maui County, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

Haleakalā National Park’s operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

For additional details about Haleakalā National Park operations, visit www.nps.gov/hale.