The Kaua‘i District Health Office was informed today of one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on the island of Kaua‘i, bringing the cumulative total for the county to 22. The case is not reflected in the state totals for today, which were updated at noon. Today’s official count from the state Department of Health included 18 new cases of COVID-19 on O‘ahu.

This is the first new case for the island since early April. The new case is a male adult resident whose positive test results were received today.

The Department of Health is conducting a case investigation and contact tracing. The patient will be in isolation for the duration of illness and all close contacts will be in quarantine. Both the case and the contacts will be monitored daily by the Department of Health.

“As the investigation has just begun, we do not yet have information about possible sources of infection, including whether or not there may have been travel-related exposure,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The new case emphasizes the need for the public to continue to heed emergency rules and recommendations to avoid exposure.

Some of these recommendations are to: