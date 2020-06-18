One new COVID-19 Case Reported on Kaua‘i by District Health Office, Bringing Garden Isle Total to 22June 18, 2020, 3:52 PM HST · Updated June 18, 3:52 PM 6 Comments
The Kaua‘i District Health Office was informed today of one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on the island of Kaua‘i, bringing the cumulative total for the county to 22. The case is not reflected in the state totals for today, which were updated at noon. Today’s official count from the state Department of Health included 18 new cases of COVID-19 on O‘ahu.
This is the first new case for the island since early April. The new case is a male adult resident whose positive test results were received today.
The Department of Health is conducting a case investigation and contact tracing. The patient will be in isolation for the duration of illness and all close contacts will be in quarantine. Both the case and the contacts will be monitored daily by the Department of Health.
“As the investigation has just begun, we do not yet have information about possible sources of infection, including whether or not there may have been travel-related exposure,” said Dr. Janet Berreman, Kaua‘i District Health Officer.
The new case emphasizes the need for the public to continue to heed emergency rules and recommendations to avoid exposure.
Some of these recommendations are to:
- Wear a cloth mask whenever away from home and near individuals not part of your immediate household.
- When interacting with people from outside your household, maintain a distance of 6 feet of separation.
- Stay at home as much as possible.
- Refrain from large social gatherings and public outings.
- Do not leave home if you are sick, unless you are seeking medical attention.
