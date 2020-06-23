Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald issued two orders this afternoon:

Circuit courts may resume jury trials on September 1 “barring further public health or other extraordinary developments that would make doing so imprudent. All jury trials shall comply with social-distancing mandates as ordered by Governor Ige and shall be conducted in a manner that ensures the safety of court users.”

Provisions of orders issued March 20 (courthouse closures), April 3 (courtesy copies), and June 15 (entering Judiciary facilities) are extended through July 31, “except as otherwise noted herein or as otherwise directed by the chief judge of a particular circuit.” The order also covers resuming Judiciary operations, increased use of remote technology, access to Judiciary facilities, and circuit-specific emergency orders.

Grand juries have already resumed in the Second (Maui County) and Fifth (Kauaʻi) circuits. First (Oʻahu) and Third (Hawaiʻi Island) circuits will resume grand jury proceedings in July.