St. Anthony School launches its in-person summer camp program beginning on Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While space is available, Maui families with K-6 th grade children are able to sign-up online here with the option of weekly programming or for entire four-week program upfront.

“We have been working diligently to plan and prepare for the children and staff to safely and successfully join us for the four weeks of camp. As always, we will provide a mix of academic review, movement activities, art and creative play, music, and something else that has been missed for the past two months – in person connectedness and relationship building,” said St. Anthony Head of School Tim Cullen.

Parents of students accepted into the St. Anthony School Summer Camp will receive written guidelines prior to June 29 detailing mandatory drop-off procedures, camp monitoring and physical distancing of students and staff as well as pick-up procedures that the school is mandating in response to COVID-19. The primary focus is on health and safety.

Summer Camp Highlights:

Daily academic review and enrichment includes: Math, Reading, Science, Religion, Hawaiian Culture activities, Music, Movement, Arts & Crafts and lots of outdoor activities.

St. Anthony School’s full campus will be used to provide exciting and creative ways for the children to interact and grow in heart, mind, body, and soul. Safety reminder signs will be posted, and safe social distance markings will be placed on ground.

Campus spaces that will be available for the Summer Camp include: Air-conditioned classrooms, The Trojan Café and Hall, two sport courts, The Flex Center common area, The Digital Media Center, the campus dance and movement space and Sullivan Field.

Registration information about the summer camp, the upcoming 2020-2021 school year and COVID-19 impacts to St. Anthony School will continue to be posted on the school’s website.

Enrollment for 2020-2021 schoolyear is open as well as the K-12 Catholic school session will begin in-person classes starting on August 4.

More information can be found at sasmaui.org or by calling Samantha Gomes at (808) 244-4190 ext. 221.