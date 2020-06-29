The State of Hawai῾i is lifting certain COVID-19 emergency restrictions imposed on larger commercial and recreational boating, and on ocean recreation.

The decision was reached through the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, with the concurrence of the Counties of Hawai‘i, Maui, Kaua‘i, and of the City and County of Honolulu.

DOBOR Administrator Ed Underwood said, “This change in rules is effective immediately and allows commercial and recreational boats, with a rated US Coast Guard capacity of more than ten, to not exceed their rated capacity by no more than 50 percent, provided they operating under the Boating and Ocean Recreation COVID-19 guidelines.”

These “Act With Care” phase guidelines are based on Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as input from boaters in Hawai‘i and in coordination with the counties. The protocols cover physical distancing, hygiene protocols, staffing, and cleaning and disinfecting.

All crews and passengers are covered by these rules and they apply to all commercial and recreational boats in all four counties.

Guidelines: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/ covid-19-dobor-response/