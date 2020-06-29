High Surf Advisory issued June 29 at 3:00AM HST until June 29 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening.

South Side

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers between 9am and 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.

North Shore

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 3am. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 68. Light north northwest wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light north northwest wind becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Upcountry

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 56. Light south southwest wind.

Monday: Isolated showers between 9am and 3pm. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind.

East Maui

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight, then isolated showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers between 9am and 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Clear, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers between 9am and noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

