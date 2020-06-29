Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that the County of Maui will be extending its waiver of credit card convenience fees for online payments of County bills and self-service (kiosks) for motor vehicle registration renewals.

The fees will be waived through Sept. 30, 2020.

This includes payments for Water and Solid Waste residential trash accounts. The waiver excludes Real Property Tax payments.

“We know this is a difficult time for a lot of us and waiving these fees makes things just a little safer and easier for our residents and County employees,” Mayor Victorino said. “We continue to work hard and look for additional ways to support our people, and ask everyone to help one another as we face this pandemic together.”

For more information, call the Department of Finance at (808) 270-7722.