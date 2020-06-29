The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that, in observance of the July 4th holiday, the pool reservations phone line will not take calls on Friday, July 3. All County pools will be closed on July 4 and will reopen July 5.

To book reservations for July 3 or July 5-7, swimmers need to call the reservations phone line at (808) 270-6116, on Thursday, July 2. Reservation phone line hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 2 only. (Regular phone line hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, and phone line hours on Fridays are from 8 a.m. 2 p.m.)

Other reservation information: