Pool Reservation Phone Line Closed July 3; All County pools Closed on July 4 HolidayJune 29, 2020, 4:03 PM HST · Updated June 29, 4:03 PM 0 Comments
The Department of Parks and Recreation announced that, in observance of the July 4th holiday, the pool reservations phone line will not take calls on Friday, July 3. All County pools will be closed on July 4 and will reopen July 5.
To book reservations for July 3 or July 5-7, swimmers need to call the reservations phone line at (808) 270-6116, on Thursday, July 2. Reservation phone line hours will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 2 only. (Regular phone line hours are from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, and phone line hours on Fridays are from 8 a.m. 2 p.m.)
Other reservation information:
- Reservations are for 45-minute lap swimming. Swimmers need to be at least 13 years old.
- Phone message will prompt caller to the pool for which a reservation is sought
- Reservations are being taken on a first-come, first-served basis
- No same-day reservations are allowed
- For general parks information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks