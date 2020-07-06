Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) will host her next telephone town hall meeting to update Hawai‘i residents about COVID-19 at 4 p.m. HST on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

She will be joined by guests Dr. Scott Miscovich, who has been leading testing efforts across the state and has served as a senior adviser to Lt. Gov. Josh Green, as well as Darin Leong, an unemployment attorney who has worked with Hawai‘i community leaders to raise awareness about relief programs available to employers and employees.

Together, they will discuss the surge in COVID-19 cases, Hawai‘i’s testing and tracing capacity, and what can be done to help stop the spread of the virus, as well as federal emergency assistance programs that are still available to help people during this ongoing crisis.

This will be the fifteenth coronavirus-related virtual town hall Rep. Gabbard has hosted since the first COVID-19 cases were recorded in Hawai‘i.

The public can sign up on Rep. Gabbard’s website to receive a phone call to join the event. The downhill is also available for listening online at gabbard.house.gov/live.