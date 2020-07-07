The Hawai‘i State Senate will honor their late colleague Senator Breene Harimoto with a memorial service today in the Senate Chamber.

Senator Harimoto passed away Thursday, June 18, after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 66.

He represented District 16 – Pearl City, Momilani, Pearlridge, ‘Aiea, Royal Summit, ‘Aiea Heights, Waimalu, Halawa, and Pearl Harbor for six years. He was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018.

Prior to his election to the Senate, Harimoto served on the Honolulu City Council for four years. He also served on the Honolulu City Council for four years and the Board of Education for eight years, two terms as the BOE’s chairman.

The memorial includes a processional for the Harimoto family and a service in the Senate Chamber. Flags are also lowered to half-staff today in honor and remembrance of the late Senator.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino and First Lady Joycelyn Victorino extended their condolences saying, “Senator Harimoto served the people of the State of Hawai‘i with great grace and humility. He was well known for his kindness, compassion and faith, as well as for his work on affordable housing and transit-oriented development. He was a dedicated public servant who worked hard to make our community a better place for everyone. He will be greatly missed.”

“Joycelyn and I are deeply saddened by Breene’s loss, and we ask everyone to extend their prayers and condolences to the ‘Ohana Harimoto as they celebrate him and remember his life.”

Governor David Ige also offered his condolences saying, “Breene was a true dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly and selflessly for the community he loved, even while fighting his illness.”

Sen. Harimoto is survived by his wife Cheryl, three children, three grandchildren, his parents and three siblings.