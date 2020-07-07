Update: 9 p.m.

ROAD OPEN.

Kihei Road Closure: 7:30 p.m. 7.7.20

South Kihei Road from Kaonoulu Street to Ohukai Road is closed in both directions due to a toxic substance in the air.

Police say the substance is believed to be coming from a residence that was being fumigated. First Responders are on scene assessing the situation.

Please avoid the area. Area residents were being evacuated for safety reasons.