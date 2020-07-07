Kihei Traffic Advisory: Hazmat Response

July 7, 2020, 8:04 PM HST · Updated July 8, 12:05 AM
0 Comments
×

(7.7.20) PC: Kevin J Olson

Update: 9 p.m. 

ROAD OPEN.

Kihei Road Closure: 7:30 p.m. 7.7.20

South Kihei Road from Kaonoulu Street to Ohukai Road is closed in both directions due to a toxic substance in the air.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police say the substance is believed to be coming from a residence that was being fumigated. First Responders are on scene assessing the situation.

Please avoid the area. Area residents were being evacuated for safety reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing