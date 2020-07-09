Firefighters Cut Large Firebreak to Protect Skill Village Residents

July 9, 2020, 12:39 AM HST · Updated July 9, 2:53 AM
0 Comments
×

Photo Credit: Lt. Ryan Rodrigues

(Update: 2:20 a.m. 7.9.20)

Haleakalā Highway is now OPEN in both directions. Hāli‘imaile Road remains closed from the Haleakalā Highway to the Hāli‘imaile General Store.  Fire updates for Thursday are posted at the following LINK.

(12:49 a.m. 7.8.20)

Firefighters cut large firebreak to protect Skill Village residents

SPONSORED VIDEO

Maui Fire Department crews have cut a large firebreak to protect residents in the area of Skill Village in Pā‘ia due to the Hāli‘imaile fire.

The approximately 3,000-acre fire remains about a half mile away and does not pose any immediate threat. Fire crews continue to work on-scene and police are ready to respond, if needed.

Residents should remain vigilant, but do not need to evacuate their homes at this time.  On Wednesday night, area residents were put on alert for potential evacuations.

“Mahalo to our first responders for their tireless efforts to protect our community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Please remember to stay safe and stay away from the area for everyone’s safety.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    View Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing