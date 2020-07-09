(Update: 2:20 a.m. 7.9.20)

Haleakalā Highway is now OPEN in both directions. Hāli‘imaile Road remains closed from the Haleakalā Highway to the Hāli‘imaile General Store. Fire updates for Thursday are posted at the following LINK.

(12:49 a.m. 7.8.20)

Firefighters cut large firebreak to protect Skill Village residents

Maui Fire Department crews have cut a large firebreak to protect residents in the area of Skill Village in Pā‘ia due to the Hāli‘imaile fire.

The approximately 3,000-acre fire remains about a half mile away and does not pose any immediate threat. Fire crews continue to work on-scene and police are ready to respond, if needed.

Residents should remain vigilant, but do not need to evacuate their homes at this time. On Wednesday night, area residents were put on alert for potential evacuations.

“Mahalo to our first responders for their tireless efforts to protect our community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Please remember to stay safe and stay away from the area for everyone’s safety.”